Threat of dam breach has Wake County homes at risk

Authorities are at Lewis Dam overnight over concerns the dam could breach.

By
WAKE FOREST, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Emergency management workers are working through the night, keeping a close eye on a dam in Wake Forest.

They are concerned that Lewis Dam could breach early Wednesday morning -- and that would put nearby homes at risk.

The dam is near Fairlake Drive, west of US 1 in Wake Forest.

An official on the scene told ABC11 that a dozen homes in and near the 7800 block of Fairlake Drive are at risk and could be evacuated.

Nearby Palmer Road also has homes that could be evacuated if the breach comes to pass.

