WEATHER

Threats of damaging winds, hail today!

Almost the entire state of North Carolina is under a marginal risk for severe weather today, bringing the chance of tornadoes.

ABC11 Meteorologist Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker says as a cold front approaches from the northwest ( and the humid air mass that arrived across Central North Carolina yesterday lingers), there will be cloudy periods and some showers and heavy thunderstorms will develop, especially in the afternoon.


Schwenneker says watch for localized hail and damaging winds. He adds that the National Weather Serice's Storm Prediction Center shows a 2 percent chance of tornadoes in our northern areas.



"This afternoon's temperature will peak in the 80s when it is not raining," he said. "Showers and locally heavy thunderstorms will linger in the region this evening, then the weather will quiet down later tonight."

In the wake of the frontal passage, a less humid air mass will move in Tuesday and linger for the rest of the workweek.

Schwenneker says we can expect dry weather with some sunshine each day from Wednesday through Friday.

Daytime temperatures will be pleasant each day and nighttime lows will be in the 50s for at least a couple of nights.

Looking ahead to the weekend, high pressure moves in and brings a warm air mass back to the area. As a result, we will see temperatures warm back into the mid- to upper 80s.

