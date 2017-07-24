WEATHER

Thunderstorms cause damage in the Triangle

EMBED </>More Videos

Several severe thunderstorms in the area knocked down several trees and even damaged a home in Cary. (WTVD)

Several severe thunder and lightning storms in the area knocked down several trees and even damaged a home in Cary Sunday.

Storms in Franklin, Nashville, and Wake counties made driving conditions dangerous after several reports were made about fallen trees.



Also, a fallen metal sign shattered a glass window to the Body of Christ Church in Fayetteville.


And witnesses tell ABC11 that a home in Cary was struck by lightning.

Several flights at RDU were delayed due to lightning; however, crews quickly worked towards getting back on schedule.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatherstormweatherrainstorm damage
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WEATHER
90s instead of 100s today
Sunday Scorcher: Heat advisory continues
Whale 'dances' beautifully in Great Barrier Reef
Why it's harder to cool off in humidity
More Weather
Top Stories
AUTHORITIES: Mom killed in Moore Co. crash, kids safe
Woman hurt when vehicle slams through wall of apartment
Teacher panhandles for her classroom's school supplies
Girl speaks out after squirrel attack
Coast Guard rescues 5 from Topsail Island
Wake County fire kills 2 pets, displaces family of 5
Police: 3 reports of sex assault at NCSU student housing
Police: 3 injured in Raleigh shooting
Show More
1 shot outside Cumberland County club
Preemie home after Mexican hospital accused of extortion
Sunday Scorcher: Heat advisory continues
Police: 8 dead in truck, 20 dire in immigrant smuggling case
Ohio set to resume executions, child killer awaits appeals
More News
Top Video
Police: 3 injured in Raleigh shooting
Police: 3 reports of sex assault at NCSU student housing
Father won't stop searching for missing son, Cole Thomas
Duke, UNC unite to raise money for Teen Cancer America
More Video