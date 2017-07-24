Thunderstorms cause damage in the Triangle

There's a large tree blown down across Highway 98 near Rolesville. pic.twitter.com/IPR9xwYTQF — Brittany Bell (@BrittanyABC11) July 23, 2017

Several severe thunder and lightning storms in the area knocked down several trees and even damaged a home in Cary Sunday.Storms in Franklin, Nashville, and Wake counties made driving conditions dangerous after several reports were made about fallen trees.Also, a fallen metal sign shattered a glass window to the Body of Christ Church in Fayetteville.And witnesses tell ABC11 that a home in Cary was struck by lightning.Several flights at RDU were delayed due to lightning; however, crews quickly worked towards getting back on schedule.