Thunderstorms cause damage in the Triangle

Storms in Franklin, Nashville, and Wake counties made driving conditions dangerous after several reports were made about fallen trees.
There's a large tree blown down across Highway 98 near Rolesville. pic.twitter.com/IPR9xwYTQF— Brittany Bell (@BrittanyABC11) July 23, 2017
Also, a fallen metal sign shattered a glass window to the Body of Christ Church in Fayetteville.
And witnesses tell ABC11 that a home in Cary was struck by lightning.
Several flights at RDU were delayed due to lightning; however, crews quickly worked towards getting back on schedule.