  • WEATHER ALERT Severe Thunderstorm Warning
    Full Story
WEATHER

Thunderstorms cause slowdowns on I-40 when water floods road

Water over the road on I-40 near the Harrison Avenue exit causes slowdowns.

RALEIGH --
Severe thunderstorms in Wake County Friday night caused slowdowns on I-40 when water ran over the road near the Harrison Avenue exit.


Click here for First Alert Doppler XP
Click here to view the latest weather advisories.
Get weather on the ABC11 News app.



RDU reported some brief delays at the airport.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weather
Load Comments
WEATHER
Lots of Dry Times as well
Bumpy Wednesday in Stedman when tree lands on town hall
Snake crawls out of AC to eat rat
How to survive a rip current
More Weather
Top Stories
Raleigh police ID subject of manhunt
Human remains found in Spring Lake
US Navy ship collides with merchant ship off Japan
Minnesota officer fired from police force after acquittal in Philando Castile shooting
Raleigh pilot killed in ultralight plane crash
Raleigh neighborhood fed up with car break-ins
IRS warning about new mail scam
Show More
Trump thrusts US, Cuba back toward hostile relations
Governor Roy Cooper at forefront of opioid struggle
Cary police asking for help IDing robbery suspects
Woman found guilty in texting suicide trial was 'reckless,' judge says
Fayetteville State University still without power
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: The graduates of 2017
Diane Wilson completes Raleigh Half Ironman
PHOTOS: Sampson County storm damage
PHOTOS: Henderson factory fire
More Photos