Thunderstorms cause slowdowns on I-40 when water floods road

RALEIGH --Severe thunderstorms in Wake County Friday night caused slowdowns on I-40 when water ran over the road near the Harrison Avenue exit.
Severe T'storm Warning for northern Wake, Franklin and southern Vance county until 9 pm. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/Ealw1eIYD0— Chris Hohmann (@HohmannABC11) June 17, 2017
Flash Flood Warning including Raleigh NC, Cary NC, Apex NC until 11:30 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/NmUZXiWuEq— NWS Raleigh (@NWSRaleigh) June 17, 2017
RDU reported some brief delays at the airport.
Storms in the area are causing brief delays. Most outdoor work stops when lightning is within 3 miles of the airport. Safety is #1 goal.— RDU Int'l Airport (@RDUAirport) June 17, 2017