A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for parts of the ABC11 viewing area Friday evening.Strong to severe storms are moving into parts of the Triangle, Chief Meteorologist Chris Hohmann said. Orange County is under a severe thunderstorm warning until 5:30 p.m.; Granville, Person, and Vance counties are under a warning until 6:00 p.m.The main threat will be damaging winds. The strong storm is pressing eastward at about 25 miles per hour.Affected areas could see winds up to 60 mph, hail, and lightning. Hohmann says to stay indoors until the storm passes.The storms should start to weaken by 7 p.m., Hohmann said.A cold front will move south into North Carolina for Saturday and bring a fair amount of clouds along with a shower or two. That front will then stall just south of the area Saturday night and Sunday.Temperatures will certainly be lower Saturday and Sunday than they were Friday and how low it is depends on where the front is exactly. The front location is also important for any shower or thunderstorm activity Sunday. There should at least be a passing shower, but if the front is still overhead, it could end up being a little wetter with a couple of showers.A better-organized cold front will bring a good chance of showers and thunderstorms Monday.By Tuesday, the front will move east and it will dry out; however, at least some clouds will linger. Next week will be cooler.