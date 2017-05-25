WEATHER

Thunderstorms roll through parts of the Triangle

Storms roll through central North Carolina

An upper-level area of low pressure lingering Thursday is causing a few more showers and thunderstorms.


The National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center again has us in a Marginal Risk for severe weather.



ABC11 Meteorologist Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker says cold air aloft in the atmosphere may bring about some small hail and gusty winds are a possible.

He says we have already hit record daily rainfall totals in Fayetteville with all the rain we have had the past couple of days. This year is already the second wettest year of the past 30.



"Temperatures will continue to run well below average for the end of May," he said. "More summer-like conditions move in for the start of the holiday weekend with plenty of sunshine on Friday."

A few thunderstorms may develop Saturday afternoon as a storm system passes by mainly to the north, but most folks remain dry. Temperatures will climb well into the 80s Saturday through Monday along with more noticeable humidity.
The higher temps and higher humidity may trigger a thunderstorm in spots Sunday through Monday.

