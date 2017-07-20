WEATHER

Time to crank up the AC! Hot temps moving in

EMBED </>More Videos

Powered by AccuWeather

A big high pressure system in the middle of the nation will expand east starting today, and keeps a firm grip on the local weather for several days.

High temperatures today will climb to the middle and upper 90s with highs Friday and Saturday within a degree or so of the century mark.

This, combined with plenty lot of sunshine during the day and high humidity, will make for very uncomfortable weather. This kind of heat can be dangerous, especially for the older and youngest of the population. Plus, tomorrow (Friday) will be a Code Orange air quality action day. That is unhealthy for sensitive groups.



Animals can also suffer in this kind of heat and they should either be inside or supplied with plenty of fresh water and shade to get out of the sun.

The heat high will start to break down Sunday and allowa an afternoon shower or thunderstorm in spots.

It, however, will still be very hot and humid. Monday will bring a much better chance for showers and thunderstorms to move through as a weak front enters this picture.

Behind that, look for more typical summer temperatures to return by Tuesday.

Have a great Thursday!

Bigweather

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weather
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Bodies of couple missing since 1942 found in Swiss glacier
Wake County prepares for sizzling temperatures
Tropical Storm Don forms in the Atlantic
Why are solar eclipses so rare?
More Weather
Top Stories
Driver killed after crashing into bridge along I-540
Family demands answers after kicked off JetBlue flight
Fayetteville man fears for daughter, who is still missing
Brier Creek boom continues with Harris Teeter 'with a bar'
Latest train-car crash shows need for railroad respect
The rise and fall of OJ Simpson
McCain diagnosed with brain tumor after blood clot removed
Raleigh puts best foot forward for MLS; is it enough?
Show More
Inmate escapes from Randolph County prison
Sigh of relief for residents near NC State after arrest
Raleigh makes pitch for Major League Soccer team, stadium
Sheriff: North Carolina woman left toddler in car overnight
Will you find the hidden Whole Foods gift card?
More News
Top Video
Driver killed after crashing into bridge along I-540
Raleigh puts best foot forward for MLS; is it enough?
VIDEO: NCFC supporters rally in Raleigh for MLS
Fayetteville man fears for daughter, who is still missing
More Video