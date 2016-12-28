WEATHER

Tips for driving on slick winter roads
EMBED </>More News Videos

Here are tips from AccuWeather on how to drive on slick roads this winter. (AccuWeather)

Ice and snow can make winter driving tricky, so here are seven tips for driving on slick winter roads from AccuWeather:

Accelerate and decelerate slowly
According to AccuWeather, accelerating too quickly can cause spinning and braking too hard can cause skidding.

Slow down
Accelerating, braking, and steering all take longer when driving on slick surfaces.

Keep your distance
While the following distance on dry roads is 3-4 seconds, AccuWeather suggests increasing your time to 8-10 seconds on slick roads.

Correcting a slide
If you begin to slide on a slick road, remember to turn into the slide.

Black Ice
Watch for black ice, which may look like a wet road, especially at night.

Buckle up
Make sure all passengers of your car have their seat belts properly fastened.

Stay home
Unless it is absolutely necessary to travel, it may be best to stay home and be safe.
Related Topics:
weatheraccuweatherwinterdrivingsnow
Load Comments
WEATHER
Rain in Tomorrow
The different kinds of lightning
Christmas typhoon hammers Philippines
Massive wall of sea smoke rolls over Lake Superior
More Weather
Top Stories
Man charged in child's death suspected of being in country illegally
Man charged in death of NCCU senior
Group plans 'Week of Peace' to combat Durham violence
Man in mask robs bank in Garner
Deputy picks up pieces after home burns down Christmas Eve
Truck crash takes out power to more than a thousand
Police seeking suspect in 6th restaurant burglary
Show More
Cam Newton fulfills Christmas wish for sick 10-year-old
Kitten rides under hood of pickup for 600 miles
Actress, yoga teacher missing since Christmas found dead in D.C.
Realtor warns you to watch out for rental scam
Cooper team reveals details for governor's swearing-in
More News
Top Video
Man charged in child's death suspected of being in country illegally
Police seeking suspect in 6th restaurant burglary
Man in mask robs bank in Garner
Deputy picks up pieces after home burns down Christmas Eve
More Video