Here's what you should do when your car gets stuck in the snow

Here are tips from AccuWeather on how to get a car out when it's stuck in the snow. (AccuWeather)

If your car is surrounded by half a foot of packed snow, don't despair. There are ways to get unstuck.

Here are some tips from AccuWeather to get you on the road again.

1. Shovel snow away from the tires.

2. Remove any snow blocking the tailpipe to avoid carbon monoxide buildup inside the car.

3. Turn off traction control, as this can sometimes help by allowing power to both drive wheels.

4. Let some air out of your tires. This can also give you more traction.

5. After you get in the car, rock it back and forth to gain momentum.

6. Straighten out your wheels.

7. If nothing else works, there are alternatives to tire chains that are easy to install after you get stuck.
