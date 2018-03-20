WEATHER

Tips for preventing snow shoveling injuries

These tips can help you prevent snow shoveling injuries. (AccuWeather)

Every year, shoveling snow accounts for thousands of injuries and dozens of deaths.

According to the National Safety Council, there are tips to follow that can help prevent an accident from occurring. When dealing with snow, one should push rather than lift. If you must lift, use your legs instead of your back. Don't shovel snow after eating or while smoking, and feel free to take breaks.

If you have a history of heart disease or heart attack, avoid shoveling snow.

Dial 911 if you experience lightheadedness, dizziness, shortness of breath, or tightness or burning in your chest, neck, arms or back.
