Tonight at 7:30: ABC11 wants you to be winter storm ready

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=1654865" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Winter Weather Special, Part 1, getting ready for winter

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=1654863" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Winter Weather Special, Part 2 has tips for driving on ice.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=1655040" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Winter Weather Special, Part 3 has tips for getting your vehicle ready for winter.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=1654909" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Winter Weather Special, part 4 shows you how to stay informed with the latest weather news.

ABC11 wants you to be winter storm ready. Be sure to catch our special tonight at 7:30 p.m.Due to the ABC11 First Alert: Winter Storm Ready special Tuesday at 7:30 p.m., Wheel of Fortune will air on Digital 11.2 tonight.Wheel of Fortune will air at its normal time. If you're watching on Spectrum that's channel 1112 and channel 11.2 on AT&T's U-Verse.