Tonight at 7:30: ABC11 wants you to be winter storm ready

Here's what you need to know before the next winter storm hits
- Winter storm survival guide: Here are some tips and links to help you survive a winter storm!
- Prepare your home for winter weather: Here are some suggestions on things you can do to protect your home, which can end up saving you money in the long run.
- How to prepare for a winter storm, how to winterize your car
WATCH: Highlights from last year's Winter Weather Special
Due to the ABC11 First Alert: Winter Storm Ready special Tuesday at 7:30 p.m., Wheel of Fortune will air on Digital 11.2 tonight.
Wheel of Fortune will air at its normal time. If you're watching on Spectrum that's channel 1112 and channel 11.2 on AT&T's U-Verse.