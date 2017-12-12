  • Programming Alert: Wheel of Fortune to air on Digital 11.2 tonight
Tonight at 7:30: ABC11 wants you to be winter storm ready

ABC11 wants you to be winter storm ready. Be sure to catch our special tonight at 7:30 p.m.

Here's what you need to know before the next winter storm hits

WATCH: Highlights from last year's Winter Weather Special
Winter Weather Special, Part 1, getting ready for winter


Winter Weather Special, Part 2 has tips for driving on ice.


Winter Weather Special, Part 3 has tips for getting your vehicle ready for winter.


Winter Weather Special, part 4 shows you how to stay informed with the latest weather news.



Due to the ABC11 First Alert: Winter Storm Ready special Tuesday at 7:30 p.m., Wheel of Fortune will air on Digital 11.2 tonight.

Wheel of Fortune will air at its normal time. If you're watching on Spectrum that's channel 1112 and channel 11.2 on AT&T's U-Verse.
