WEATHER

Footage shows 125 mph winds batter elementary school with students inside

EMBED </>More Videos

About 25 students and teachers were inside Courtney Elementary School when a tornado hit. Surveillance footage shows the wild scene outside. (Courtesy: Courtney Elementary School via WFMY)

About 25 young students and teachers were huddled inside a North Carolina elementary school while a tornado ripped through, and footage shows the 125 mph winds battering the building.

Surveillance footage of last Wednesday's storm, as reported by WFMY, shows debris littering the air and a school bus door being forced open by the winds. The gym was totally destroyed.

Courtney Elementary School in Yadkinville, N.C., wrote on Twitter that students and staff were all right. Fifth grader Jack Ploof told WFMY that he considered himself lucky.

"We are really lucky because it could've went another direction," said Ploof. "Anything could've happened."

The school was closed for two days after the storm, and the community came together over the weekend to clean up.

The students' last day of school is Thursday.

More on this story from WFMY.
Related Topics:
weathertornadoschoolsevere weatherchildren
Load Comments
WEATHER
Hurricane season officially starts today!
Sunny skies, high temps pushing up UV index today
Helicopter rescues climbers from Colorado mountain
Sampson County storm damage blamed on straight-line winds
More Weather
Top Stories
Bill seeks to do away with concealed handgun permits
Wakefield HS black students feel 'hurt and sad'
EpiPen maker overcharged government for $1B, says watchdog
Number of confirmed Zika cases on the rise in Wake Co.
Bill to expand NC's 'revenge porn' law advances
Nightclub massacre bodycam video documents officer response
Millbrook Road repair to take 4 days, City of Raleigh says
Show More
Sunny skies, high temps pushing up UV index today
Trump likely to withdraw US from Paris climate accord
Work at site of downtown Raleigh fire at standstill
Family of missing 83-year-old desperate for answers
Students upset by anti-LGBT flier at Mebane high school
More News
Top Video
Bill seeks to do away with concealed handgun permits
Wakefield HS black students feel 'hurt and sad'
Millbrook Road repair to take 4 days, City of Raleigh says
Family of missing 83-year-old desperate for answers
More Video