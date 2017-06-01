Surveillance footage of last Wednesday's storm, as reported by WFMY, shows debris littering the air and a school bus door being forced open by the winds. The gym was totally destroyed.
Courtney Elementary School in Yadkinville, N.C., wrote on Twitter that students and staff were all right. Fifth grader Jack Ploof told WFMY that he considered himself lucky.
"We are really lucky because it could've went another direction," said Ploof. "Anything could've happened."
The school was closed for two days after the storm, and the community came together over the weekend to clean up.
Thank you to the many volunteers who came out to clean up Courtney Elementary campus. School will reopen Tuesday because of their work! pic.twitter.com/3bqSTRcGi9— Todd Martin (@DrToddMartin) May 27, 2017
The students' last day of school is Thursday.
More on this story from WFMY.