Tornado confirmed in Sampson County, trees down, damage reported

Tornado threats have diminished in multiple parts of the Triangle. (WTVD)

A tornado warning has been canceled for Sampson County, but not until after a tornado knocked down trees, damaged buildings, and caused minor injuries Tuesday.

The National Weather Service said that at 5:13 p.m., a confirmed tornado was located near Clinton, moving east at 20 mph.

The Sampson County Sheriff's Office has confirmed some storm damage around Autryville. The fire department in Autryville has sustained damage, the sheriff's office confirmed to ABC11.

MORE: What top do after a tornado

An ABC11 crew is in Sampson County.

Damage to multiple units in Sampson County are being reported.

The warning included Clinton.

There are reports of high winds and trees down in Sampson County, including along Highway 24.

Heavy rain, and even a few thunderstorms will move across the area Tuesday into this evening.

The NWS in Raleigh has issued a Flood Watch through Tuesday evening.

