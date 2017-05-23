Tornado confirmed in Sampson County, trees down, damage reported

The National Weather Service said that at 5:13 p.m., a confirmed tornado was located near Clinton, moving east at 20 mph.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
The Sampson County Sheriff's Office has confirmed some storm damage around Autryville. The fire department in Autryville has sustained damage, the sheriff's office confirmed to ABC11.
MORE: What top do after a tornado
An ABC11 crew is in Sampson County.
Do you have a severe weather photo? If so, send us your pictures using the hashtag #ABC11 or email them to eyewitness@abc11.com
The warning included Clinton.
There are reports of high winds and trees down in Sampson County, including along Highway 24.
Heavy rain, and even a few thunderstorms will move across the area Tuesday into this evening.
Get weather on the ABC11 News app.
Click here for First Alert Doppler XP
The NWS in Raleigh has issued a Flood Watch through Tuesday evening.