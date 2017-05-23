Tornado confirmed in Sampson County, trees down, damage reported

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=2028389" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Damage to multiple units in Sampson County are being reported.

A tornado warning has been canceled for Sampson County, but not until after a tornado knocked down trees, damaged buildings, and caused minor injuries Tuesday.The National Weather Service said that at 5:13 p.m., a confirmed tornado was located near Clinton, moving east at 20 mph.The Sampson County Sheriff's Office has confirmed some storm damage around Autryville. The fire department in Autryville has sustained damage, the sheriff's office confirmed to ABC11.An ABC11 crew is in Sampson County.The warning included Clinton.There are reports of high winds and trees down in Sampson County, including along Highway 24.Heavy rain, and even a few thunderstorms will move across the area Tuesday into this evening.The NWS in Raleigh has issued a Flood Watch through Tuesday evening.