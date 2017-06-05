WEATHER

Tornado warning for Nash, Edgecombe counties canceled

060517-wtvd-weather-vid (WTVD)

A tornado warning that was in effect for Nash County and Edgecombe counties until 6:30 p.m. has been canceled.



Radar detected rotation near the town of Rocky Mount around 5:45 p.m. which prompted the National Weather Service to issue a tornado warning. The warning lasted for around 15 minutes before it was canceled.

Tornado Safety: What to do when a twister strikes

Meanwhile, almost the entire state of North Carolina is under some risk for severe weather Monday.

Click here for First Alert Doppler XP
The slight risk categorization is the second lowest level for severe weather out of 5. The largest threat today will be damaging winds and hail.

There is also a slight chance for tornadoes.

ABC11 Meteorologist Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker says as a cold front approaches from the northwest (and the humid air mass that arrived across Central North Carolina yesterday lingers), there will be cloudy periods and some showers and heavy thunderstorms will develop, especially in the afternoon.



Schwenneker says watch for localized hail and damaging winds. He adds that the National Weather Serice's Storm Prediction Center shows a 2 percent chance of tornadoes in our northern areas.

Chief meteorologist Chris Hohmann adds that there could be a strong or severe storm Monday evening but heavy rain is the main threat.



"Showers and locally heavy thunderstorms will linger in the region this evening," says Schwenneker. "Then the weather will quiet down later tonight."



In the wake of the frontal passage, a less humid air mass will move in Tuesday and linger for the rest of the workweek.

Schwenneker says we can expect dry weather with some sunshine each day from Wednesday through Friday.
Daytime temperatures will be pleasant each day and nighttime lows will be in the 50s for at least a couple of nights.

Looking ahead to the weekend, high pressure moves in and brings a warm air mass back to the area. As a result, we will see temperatures warm back into the mid- to upper 80s.

