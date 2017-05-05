WEATHER

Tornado Watch in effect for most of the viewing area

Tornado Watch issued for most of the ABC11 viewing area until 9 a.m.

ABC11 is in First Alert Mode as the National Weather Service a Tornado Watch to most of the ABC11 viewing area.

The Tornado Watch remains in effect until 9 a.m.

Click here to view the latest weather advisories.
Wilson County Schools are on a 2-hour delay Friday due to the weather.

A flood warning has also been issued for the Neuse River near Goldsboro.



Thousands are without power in Durham and Johnston counties due to damage reports, according to Duke Energy's outage map.



In Durham, authorities had to rescue a person around 5:30 a.m. when their vehicle stalled after they tried to drive through high water on Garrett Road.

Driver tries to drive through high water in Durham Friday morning



Earlier in the morning, a tree fell across the same roadway around 2:30 a.m. as storms moved through. An unsuspecting driver ended up slamming into the downed tree, but appeared to be OK.

In the Triad, the storms leveled a building in the Rockingham County town of Eden.

ABC11 Meteorologist Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker says the threat of severe weather will end by 8 or 9 Friday morning.

"Gusty west winds will bring drier low-level air to central North Carolina this afternoon with intervals of sunshine," he said.

Lingering upper-level and mid-level moisture aloft will bring spotty showers to the Ohio and Tennessee valley regions this afternoon and tomorrow, and some of this moisture will reach parts of central North Carolina producing spotty showers tomorrow.

As upper-level winds turn more out of the northwest, there will be a drier and cooler flow of air coming out of Canada.

Schwenneker said this will bring less clouds Saturday night and Sunday and unseasonably cool air for both days of the weekend. Daytime high temperatures will be no higher than the the 60s across the region for both Saturday and Sunday. This will be roughly 10 degrees below normal for the first weekend in May.

"High pressure both aloft, and at the surface, will build over the central North Carolina," he said. "This leads to sunny and cool weather for the region Monday and Tuesday of next week."

Warm, moist air will attempt to move into central North Carolina as stubborn, cool, dry air remains in place over the northeast U.S. during Wednesday and Thursday of next week. This contrast between warm, moist air and cool, dry air could lead to a shower and thunderstorm Wednesday and Thursday of next week.

Related Topics:
weathersevere weatherfirst alert modetornadonorth carolina newsforecast
