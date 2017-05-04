WEATHER

Tornado Watch in effect for southern part of viewing area

ABC11 is in First Alert Mode as the National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for the southern part of the ABC11 viewing area.

The counties affected in the viewing area include Johnston, Cumberland, Harnett, Hoke, Sampson and Wayne.

Other counties affected include Bladen, Brunswick, Carteret, Columbus, Craven, Duplin, Jones, Lenoir, New Hanover, Onslow, Pender, Robeson, and Scotland.

The Tornado Watch is in effect until 3 a.m. Friday.



Some thunderstorms will become strong enough to cause downpours. Some areas are still recovering from the heavy rainfall that took place during April 24-25. Rainfall totals will average 1 to nearly 1.50 inches.

Given that some streams are still higher than normal there is a concern for small-stream flooding and flash flooding in poor drainage areas.

RELATED: WHAT TO DO IF YOU SEE A TORNADO WHILE DRIVING

There could also be a few strong to severe storms with damaging winds and an isolated tornado.

The wet weather will linger into Friday morning, but as the cold front moves through, gusty west winds will bring drier low level air to central North Carolina by afternoon.

We should have a dry afternoon with temperatures in the low and mid 70s.

Heavy Rain Possible
House floats away in river, crashes into bridge
Risk for severe storms today! Biggest threat - high winds
Massive floods hit Missouri and Arkansas
