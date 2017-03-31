WEATHER

Tornado watch issued for NC-Virginia border counties

A tornado watch has been issued for counties along the NC-Virginia border

ABC11 is in First Alert Mode as a tornado watch has been issued for counties along the North Carolina-Virginia border.

Granville, Halifax, Vance, Warren, Northampton and Person counties are under a tornado watch until 10 p.m.

The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded part of our area to slight risk for severe weather.



ABC11 Chief Meteorologist Chris Hohmann says a southwest breeze will pick up too, and will send temperatures into the 70s. Areas to the south like Fayetteville will warm near 80 degrees.

"The warmer it gets, the more likely that any afternoon thunderstorms that develop will be on the severe side with biggest threats from high winds, spotty hail, and even an isolated tornado," he said. "The main threat for severe weather will be confined to areas from I-95 on east (for the most part) in the afternoon."
The cold front will move through the region early this evening ending the chance for any additional wet weather.



"High-pressure building over the northeastern United States will extend southward into the Carolinas and this should help provide nice weather this weekend with daytime high temperatures in the middle 70s," Schwenneker said.

Another storm system will move into the southern Rockies this weekend. This evolving storm system will bring us increasing clouds on Monday, and then more wet, and perhaps stormy, weather Monday night into Tuesday of next week.

Schwenneker adds dry weather returns Wednesday of next week with sunshine.

