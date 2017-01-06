Travel crews, residents prepare for expected snow storm

#NCDOT mixing its first round of brine ahead of potential snow. The mixture is being loaded in trucks now & crews will soon head out #abc11 pic.twitter.com/k3dgIj9qwi — Elaina Athans (@AthansABC11) January 4, 2017

Winter weather preparations are underway as the area gets ready to see the first accumulating snow this season."We are ready to deal with this," said Gov. Roy Cooper. "They're talking about four to eight inches here in the Raleigh area so we know that could potentially cause travel problems."North Carolina Department of Transportation leaders are urging people to stay off the roads from Friday night through Sunday. They say fewer vehicles on the roads makes their job easier and people safer as conditions are expected to get slippery."This is going to be really treacherous, very slippery conditions and the ice is not going to go away this weekend because it's going to be below freezing all weekend," said Steve Abbott, a spokesperson for the NCDOT.For two days now, NCDOT crews have been spreading brine on major roadways. In Wake County alone, they said they've dumped 137,000 gallons."Given our often unpredictable weather, I encourage North Carolinians to keep a close eye on the forecast during the next several days," Cooper said. "Now is the time to update your emergency supply kits if you have not recently done so."Wake County Schools announced Thursday afternoon that it was canceling all after-school activities for Friday and the weekend ahead of the snow. Early Thursday evening, Durham Public Schools announced that it was also canceling all events scheduled for Friday through Sunday.At Raleigh-Durham International Airport, crews are in a wait-and-see mode."There's not a lot that we can do in terms of pre-treatment so it's a lot about getting our crews rested and ready," said Andrew Sawyer, spokesperson for RDU.He said they have crews on standby, ready to clear snow from runways, taxiways and parking lots. As far as planes go, he said airlines routinely de-ice their planes throughout winter.Sawyer is also warning people to check their flight status before they leave for the airport just in case there are any delays or cancellations. He also said some airlines are relaxing their fee change policies for the weekend. At last check those airlines were American Airlines, Delta, Frontier, Southwest and United. That list could be changing so you'll want toCooper will join Public Safety Secretary Erik Hooks, Acting Transportation Secretary Mike Holder and Emergency Management Director Mike Sprayberry for a news conference Friday morning concerning state preparations for the winter storm.That is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. It will be streamed live right here on abc11.com.Raleigh resident Olivia Glance was busy getting ready for wintry weather."I just bought a house in the spring, so I realize I have no shovel or anything for the snow," said Glance, who was shopping for snow supplies in downtown Raleigh."We have a couple of different kinds of snow shovels," said Mary Jennette, the store manager at the ACE Hardware in downtown Raleigh. "I actually have two pallets of ice melt coming in tomorrow."Jennette said they are stocked but since the rush may come later in the week, you may want to call ahead to check supplies just in case."It gets a little crazy at times," said Steve Briggs, store manager of the Food Lion on Lake Wheeler Road in Raleigh.He said they've been stocking the shelves and beefing up staff, ready for the crowds to come in for the necessities to get them through the weekend.On the road, the North Carolina Department of Transportation has been mixing that brine solution and had 10 trucks on the road spreading the mixture on major roadways."We're going to be running now until the weekend pretty much. Most hands on deck I'd say for this one," said Nathan Brinkley, NCDOT Maintenance Engineer.In Fayetteville and the Sand Hills, three months after hurricane Matthew left several towns underwater, they're preparing again for a major weather event. But this time, we'll be dealing with snow instead of flooding rains. First responders say what they went through during Matthew has better prepared them for the next storm emergency.Cumberland county emergency officials began rallying all of the county's top law enforcement and first responders at 11:30 Thursday morning to discuss the latest weather developments.The call, facilitated by the National Weather Service answered their questions on what to expect as the winter storm approaches. Right now, forecasters predict that Fayetteville may see more of a wintry mix which can cause power outages and road hazards. Those two issues are dangers that the county knows all too well after Hurricane Matthew. That's why they're staying in constant communication with NWS to make sure they're well prepared."We know weather is hard to predict, it changes. Even with our experience with hurricane Matthew. Those conditions changed frequently, hourly, worsened. Hopefully in this case it gets better as each forecast comes. But most important is our planning process and having that communication with them and our other partners when it comes to disaster response", says Gene Booth.Both County and City Law enforcement along with first responders have increased their presence in preparation for an influx of emergency calls this weekend.