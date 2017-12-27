WEATHER

Triangle braces for bone-chilling temperatures

A first snowfall in parts of eastern NC and bone-chilling temperatures are coming to the Triangle.

A Winter Weather Advisory was issued for several counties Wednesday including Wilson, Wake, Lee, and Edgecombe.

Most of those counties were under effect until 10 a.m, while Cumberland County's advisory tapered off Tuesday night.



While some areas saw snow, sleet, and freezing rain in the early morning, Big Weather said things will warm up by mid-afternoon and we'll see drier conditions.

Johnston County and Harnett County saw some precipitation Wednesday morning, making drivers more cautious during their commutes.

NCDOT treats Wake County roads ahead of possible snow



The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) took precautions ahead of the winter weather; crews began treating bridges and overpasses with brine in Wake County Tuesday afternoon in case parts of the Carolinas have winter precipitation this week.

They continued to brine roadways Wednesday morning.



"While it doesn't look like North Carolina will feel major impacts from this winter storm, we want everyone to keep an eye on the forecast as they travel during this busy holiday season," Gov. Roy Cooper said Tuesday.


READ MORE: Big Weather says snow later this week... Maybe

On Friday, there is a small chance for a light mix early Friday morning, Meteorologist Brittany Bell said.

"There's a chance this event could stay south of our area," Bell noted. "But still some time to watch."

The northeastern part of South Carolina could also see light frozen precipitation later this week.



Forecasters will continue to monitor the possibility that another wave of wintry weather could hit western North Carolina and the South Carolina later in the week.

State emergency management officials are keeping in close contact with the National Weather Service and monitoring forecasts carefully for any additional winter storms that could impact North Carolina in the coming days, Cooper's office said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Mom says teacher re-pierced kid's ears
Cops: Owner kills man he incorrectly thought stole boat
Study finds more pregnant women are smoking pot
Dad allegedly finds 13-year-old child having sex with teacher
NCDOT treats Wake County roads ahead of possible snow
