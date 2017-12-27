Triangle braces for bone-chilling temperatures

Wind chill or "feels-like" temperatures in the teens and single digits for tomorrow morning. A very cold day expected but no precipitation. Stay warm! pic.twitter.com/hgZi5V3cZ6 — Steve Stewart (@StewartABC11) December 27, 2017

Wednesday, Dec. 27th: Winter Weather Advisory has been canceled for all counties except Wilson & Edgecombe. Still runs through 10am. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/T7kE2PgZp8 — Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) December 27, 2017

12 trucks will be out spreading brine throughout Wake Co emptying trucks filled last night. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/Djp326QOlm — Julie Wilson (@JulieABC11) December 27, 2017

Brining operations are in full swing here in Town of Cary. Several workers came in their day off to treat the roads ahead of the potential wintery weather. #ABC11 @TownofCary #NCWX pic.twitter.com/57rsUHncCZ — Elaina Athans (@AthansABC11) December 26, 2017

Ace Hardware in downtown Raleigh says it's stocked up w/all things for winter! Shovels & ice melt & more #NCWX #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/RvwYCpYBz7 — Angelica Alvarez (@AlvarezABC11) December 26, 2017

A Winter Weather Advisory was issued for several counties Wednesday including Wilson, Wake, Lee, and Edgecombe.Most of those counties were under effect until 10 a.m, while Cumberland County's advisory tapered off Tuesday night.While some areas saw snow, sleet, and freezing rain in the early morning, Big Weather said things will warm up by mid-afternoon and we'll see drier conditions.Johnston County and Harnett County saw some precipitation Wednesday morning, making drivers more cautious during their commutes.The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) took precautions ahead of the winter weather; crews began treating bridges and overpasses with brine in Wake County Tuesday afternoon in case parts of the Carolinas have winter precipitation this week.They continued to brine roadways Wednesday morning."While it doesn't look like North Carolina will feel major impacts from this winter storm, we want everyone to keep an eye on the forecast as they travel during this busy holiday season," Gov. Roy Cooper said Tuesday.On Friday, there is a small chance for a light mix early Friday morning, Meteorologist Brittany Bell said."There's a chance this event could stay south of our area," Bell noted. "But still some time to watch."The northeastern part of South Carolina could also see light frozen precipitation later this week.Forecasters will continue to monitor the possibility that another wave of wintry weather could hit western North Carolina and the South Carolina later in the week.State emergency management officials are keeping in close contact with the National Weather Service and monitoring forecasts carefully for any additional winter storms that could impact North Carolina in the coming days, Cooper's office said.