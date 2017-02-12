Triangle residents feel the heat in February

According to the National Weather Service, the Raleigh-Durham area reached 83 degrees Sunday, which is one degree short of the February all-time record high.A lot of folks ventured out to enjoy the warm weather Sunday. Joggers took to the trails and sightseers embraced the rare gift of an 80-degree day in what should be one of winter's harshest months.Nik Soderstrom and his family drove from Raleigh to enjoy the day at Sarah P. Duke Gardens in Durham."My parents are from New York and they are shoveling snow right now!" Soderstrom said.Though days like Sunday won't last forever, folks at Duke Gardens are enjoying it while it lasts."We brought our summer gear! Even if it's for two days, it's worth it," said Robin Soderstrom.Exactly three years ago, the viewing area experienced a harrowing snowstorm, which is in stark contrast to today's summer-like temperatures.A large upper-level weather system swinging across the Great Lakes on Sunday will force a cold front to move through central North Carolina on Sunday evening with some clouds and perhaps a brief shower in spots.Temperatures will come down significantly between Sunday and Monday with high-temperature readings mostly no higher than the mid-upper 50s on Monday.Weak high pressure will build in from the west with dry and cool air for Monday into Tuesday. Another storm will move into the Great Lakes on Monday night and Tuesday with a trailing cold front. This front will move southward into Central North Carolina on Tuesday night or early Wednesday.A low pressure area moving along the front from the west might bring some rain on Wednesday if the front is slow to move south. Once that low pressure area moves east, another surge of dry and cooler air will follow on Wednesday night, Thursday and Friday of next week.