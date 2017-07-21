Triple digits: Our area is seeing extremely rare heat

Stay indoors and in air-conditioning as much as possible.



Use blinds or shades to block sunlight coming through windows that receive morning or afternoon sun.



Increase the amount of water and natural juices you drink regardless of your activity level; avoid beverages that contain alcohol, caffeine, and lots of sugar. Note: If your doctor generally limits the amount of fluid you drink or has you on water pills, ask how much you should drink while the weather is hot.



Avoid going out in the blazing heat, as much as possible.



Minimize the use of electric lights and heat-generating appliances, like ovens.



Wear lightweight, loose-fitting, clothing.



Eat light, cool, easy-to-digest foods, such as fruit or salads.



Check on family members, friends and neighbors.



If you or anyone you know needs emergency medical attention, call 9-1-1.

Plan strenuous activities for early or late in the day when temperatures are cooler.

During heavy exercise, drink two or four glasses (16-32 ounces) of cool fluid each hour.



Take frequent breaks when working outdoors.



Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing. Also wear a wide-brimmed hat and sunscreen with a sun protection factor (SPF) of 15 or higher.



At the first sign of heat illness (dizziness, weakness, headaches, nausea, muscle cramps), move to a cooler location, rest for a few minutes, and slowly drink a cool beverage.



Seek medical attention immediately if you do not feel better.

Factor in the heat index today, and the temperature in the Fayetteville area feels like 111 degrees.A heat index temperature of 111 is extremely rare in Fayetteville according to ABC11 meteorologist "Big Weather" Don Schwenneker."In the past 10 years we've only hit 111 degrees for a heat index 12 times, and four of those were in the summer of 2011," said Schwenneker. "Though it's not a record, it sure doesn't happen very often."According to the National Weather Service, the heat index (also known as the apparent temperature) is what the temperature feels like to the human body when relative humidity is combined with the air temperature.Unfortunately the weekend won't be providing much relief."Tomorrow could be nearly as hot, with real relief from the 90 plus degree temps not coming until the middle part of next week," said Schwenneker.