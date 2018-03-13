Troopers report more than 400 collisions since snow blew in

Eastbound I40, just past Miami Blvd., three-car fender bender right in the middle of the interstate. Looks like no one is hurt. pic.twitter.com/pk3r7kIIDf — Gary Cooper (@GaryCooperWTVD) March 13, 2018

We’re seeing crews salting the roads in Wake County this morning. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/4502XPJJXp — Gloria Rodriguez (@GloriaABC11) March 13, 2018

Road conditions in Durham

Some slick spots will remain on roadways as temperature warm up throughout the day

Temperatures will continue to be chilly, which could cause potential issues Wednesday morning too

Car in a ditch on NC98 . @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/Y88V81BhWw — Jeremy Baker (@FancyPantsWTVD) March 12, 2018

The NC DOT explains how it decides to treat the roads.

First Alert Mode: Here are some tips for driving on ice.

Monday's snowfall is just a memory; however, its dangerous impact persisted until late Tuesday morning.Multiple wrecks were reported Tuesday as slippery driving conditions met morning commuters.From Monday night to 6 a.m. Tuesday, North Carolina State Highway Patrol sergeant Christopher Knox said troopers responded to at least 498 calls for service - 400 were collisions.As the snow that fell Monday froze overnight, it created icy patches on roads, bridges, and overpasses.Multiple crashes were reported in Wake County, mostly along I-40.Some areas included Saunders Street, the bridge near 540 and Aviation Parkway, and Lake Wheeler Road.Despite the wrecks, NCDOT crews were on roadways salting Tuesday morning.Many counties are under a special advisory until 10 a.m., including Chatham, Durham, Edgecombe, Franklin, Granville, Halifax, Harnett, Johnston, Lee, Nash, Orange, Vance, Wake, Warren, Wayne, and Wilson, because of the slick road conditions.Unlike other winter storms, the NCDOT was unable to treat roads ahead of time to keep snow and ice from adhering to the asphalt.Relentless rainfall prevented the DOT from brining any interstates, highways, or other main roads across the state."Brining is our best thing to prepare and you can't brine when it's raining because it just washes off," said Steve Abbott, NCDOT spokesperson.Although the sun is out, drivers should take it slow.