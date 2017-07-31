Tropical depression projected off North Carolina coast

Tropical Storm watches are posted ONLY along the western coast of Florida for now and the storm doesn't appear to be strengthening at the moment.
6AM Update: #TD6 forms west of @CityofTampa & stays a Tropical Depression east of Carolina Coast. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/pMG8nRtuUv— Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) July 31, 2017
The latest path from the NHC takes the depression across Florida and kicks it out to sea. On Tuesday, it is well east of Jacksonville out in the Atlantic.
By Thursday, the cone of uncertainty has the depression at least 55 miles offshore, and as much as 280+ miles. It also keeps it a TD at this point.
Latest plot from @NHC_Atlantic keeps #TD6 off the coast of #NC by Thursday. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/MYnKA5zp3c— Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) July 31, 2017
If you are headed to the beaches midweek, you may see some higher surf or increased rip-current danger, but otherwise you should be fine.
August is when the tropics really start to ramp up and we see more hurricane formation. The peak usually happens around September 10th.
We'll keep watching ...
