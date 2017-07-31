WEATHER

Tropical depression projected off North Carolina coast

By
As of 6 a.m. Monday we have a new tropical depression to keep an eye on. TD6, or Tropical Depression 6, formed off the coast of Florida. It's been putting rain down in western Florida since Sunday.

Tropical Storm watches are posted ONLY along the western coast of Florida for now and the storm doesn't appear to be strengthening at the moment.



The latest path from the NHC takes the depression across Florida and kicks it out to sea. On Tuesday, it is well east of Jacksonville out in the Atlantic.

By Thursday, the cone of uncertainty has the depression at least 55 miles offshore, and as much as 280+ miles. It also keeps it a TD at this point.



If you are headed to the beaches midweek, you may see some higher surf or increased rip-current danger, but otherwise you should be fine.

August is when the tropics really start to ramp up and we see more hurricane formation. The peak usually happens around September 10th.

We'll keep watching ...

