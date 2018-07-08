WEATHER

Tropical Storm Chris lurks off North Carolina coast

NORTH CAROLINA --
Tropical Storm Beryl in the central Atlantic and Tropical Storm Chris near the Carolinas.

We now have two simultaneous tropical cyclones in the Atlantic, Tropical Storm Beryl east of the Lesser Antilles and newly minted Tropical Storm Chris just off the Carolina coast. Elsewhere we will be monitoring a series of tropical waves as they move off the African coast over the next several days.

Beryl strengthened into the first hurricane of the 2018 Atlantic Hurricane Season early this morning and has shown an eye from time to tim. Beryl is a small, compact hurricane, and tropical systems such as these often show a great amount of sensitivity to environmental conditions. As such, the intensity forecast is somewhat problematic in that warm water and low wind shear are favorable for intensification while drier air ahead of the system will have the opposite effect.

2018 hurricane season forecast
Tropical Storm Beryl was upgraded Friday to become the first hurricane of the season. Here's a look at all the names that will be used for storms this year.


How these factors come into balance will be crucial in determining how strong Beryl is when it moves through the Lesser Antilles Sunday afternoon into Sunday night. Wind shear will increase later Saturday into Sunday, and Beryl will begin weakening before making a potential landfall. The system is forecast to be close to hurricane strength when moving through the region.

Regardless of strength, Beryl is expected to bring gusty winds and heavy rainfall to a small area of the Lesser Antilles Sunday and Sunday night. Rainfall amounts of 1-2 inches with localized higher amounts are likely, and this could cause some flooding. Minor wind damage will also be possible very close to where the center of the hurricane tracks.

Beryl is expected to gradually weaken over the Caribbean early next week and may no longer be an organized tropical cyclone once it reaches Hispaniola. Regardless, interests from the Lesser Antilles through Haiti and the Dominican Republic should monitor the progress of Beryl closely.

Beryl beomces first hurricane of season
Beryl has been upgraded to a hurricane, making it the first hurricane of the 2018 Atlantic season.


The area of low pressure located midway between the southeastern United States and Bermuda has become sufficiently organized as to be officially declared Tropical Storm Chris. The storm is located warm ocean waters and in an area of relatively light vertical wind shear. These environmental conditions appear conducive for some steady strengthening over the next few days. The storm could possibly reach hurricane strength early next week.

The storm will move slowly to the northwest toward the Carolina coast this weekend before slowly looping to the north, east, and then southward. Eventually, an upper-level trough moving into the eastern U.S. will capture the system and kick it northeastward. From there it is possible that the storm becomes a threat to Atlantic Canada, but confidence is low beyond early next week. Interests along the East Coast and in Atlantic Canada should keep an eye on Chris through next week.
