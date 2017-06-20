Tropical Storm Cindy expected in Gulf

A Tropical Storm Warning is now in effect from Cameron, Louisiana to Intracoastal City.
The system has already brought heavy rain and flooding downpours across parts of the Yucatan and western Cuba.
This area of low pressure will be tracking over warm enough water to aid in further development Regardless of strength, this storm will move north-northwest then on a more northwesterly track toward east Texas and Louisiana.
Heavy rainfall from storm can be pulled northeastward into Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia and the Florida Panhandle as the week progresses. This heavy rain will lead to flooding across portions of the Gulf Coast into the middle and end of the week and could bring rain to North Carolina.
