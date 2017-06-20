Get weather on the ABC11 News app.
A Tropical Storm Warning is now in effect from High Island, Texas, to the mouth of the Pearl River between Louisiana and Mississippi.
Cindy is packing maximum sustained winds of 45 miles per hour and is nearly stationary but is expected to resume a motion northwest later today.
The system has already brought heavy rain and flooding downpours across parts of the Yucatan and western Cuba.
Cindy is expected to approach the coast of southwest Louisiana late Wednesday or Wednesday night, and move inland over western Louisiana and eastern Texas on Thursday.
Heavy rainfall from storm can be pulled northeastward into Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia and the Florida Panhandle as the week progresses. Some areas could see as many as 12 inches of rain. This heavy rain will lead to flooding across portions of the Gulf Coast into the middle and end of the week and could bring rain to North Carolina.
What Cindy means for North Carolina
From ABC11 Chief Meteorologist Chris Hohmann: As Cindy moves inland Thursday it will weaken rapidly and move north and eventually northeast into the Ohio Valley. By Saturday, the remnant low is forecast to be over eastern Kentucky. On that track, moisture on the east side of the storm will stream into central North Carolina and our shower and storm chances will increase, possibly as early as Friday.
Cindy is the third named tropical storm of 2017.
