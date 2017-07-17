WEATHER

Tropical Storm Don forms in the Atlantic

Tropical Storm Don has formed in the Atlantic east of the Windward Islands, the National Hurricane Service said Monday afternoon.

Tropical Storm Don was moving westward near 17 mph and this motion is expected to continue through Wednesday, with a gradual increase in forward speed.

On the forecast track the center of Don will move through the Windward Islands late Tuesday and Tuesday night, the NHC said.



Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts.

Little change in strength is forecast during the next 48 hours.
