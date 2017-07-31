Tropical Storm watches are posted ONLY along the western coast of Florida for now.
The @NHC_Atlantic just upgraded #TD6 to a Tropical Storm named #Emily It still stays off Carolina coast. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/5NF6vQrSJg— Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) July 31, 2017
The latest path from the NHC takes the storm across Florida and kicks it out to sea. On Tuesday, it is well east of Jacksonville out in the Atlantic.
By Thursday, the cone of uncertainty has Emily at least 55 miles offshore, and as much as 280+ miles.
Latest spaghetti plot keeps all paths for #Emily out to sea except one random model. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/NjXqm7TLBe— Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) July 31, 2017
If you are headed to the beaches midweek, you may see some higher surf or increased rip-current danger, but otherwise you should be fine.
August is when the tropics really start to ramp up and we see more hurricane formation. The peak usually happens around September 10th.
We'll keep watching ...
