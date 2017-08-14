Tropical Storm Gert has strengthened about 500 miles west-southwest of Bermuda. Further intensification is expected through Tuesday as the storm remains over warm ocean waters and in an area of low wind shear. Gert is expected to reach a strong tropical storm by Tuesday, but it is not out of the question that it becomes a minimal hurricane before midweek.Gert is moving toward the north-northwest and will take a more northward turn early this week as it rides along the outer periphery of an area of high pressure to its east. Therefore, the most likely track for Gert will be between Cape Hatteras and Bermuda. If the system were to go farther to the west, some of the outer rain bands may graze the North Carolina coast early this week.The main impacts for both Bermuda and the southeastern United States will be higher waves, rough surf and an increased threat for rip currents into the middle of the week.By the middle and latter part of the week, Tropical Storms Gert will get swept northeastward into the open waters of the North Atlantic.The rest of the basin remains quiet at this time with only a few weak tropical waves moving over the open waters.The only tropical wave of note just emerged off of Africa. This tropical wave will move westward and then merge with an area of low pressure near the Cabo Verde Islands. Environmental conditions are expected to become more conducive for development and this feature has a low chance for development later this week.