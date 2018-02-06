WEATHER

Wednesday Rain

EMBED </>More Videos

Powered by AccuWeather

High pressure kept things dry during the start of the work week, but rain is on the way for Wednesday.

Clouds increase overnight ahead of a cold front that will move across the region. That low will develop widespread rain across the state Wednesday. Right now rainfall totals will range between a quarter and a half an inch. It will be mild with highs in the 60s and even the 70s, but there won't be enough unstable air in place for severe weather. However, we can't rule out a few rumbles of thunder throughout the day.

High pressure settles in across the Mid-Atlantic Thursday and Friday drying things out. Highs will also be seasonable dropping to the 50s.

Another upper-level system moving into the Pacific Northwest and British Columbia during Thursday night and Friday will force the development of a surface storm over northeast Washington State during Thursday. This storm will move southeast and redevelop over southeast Colorado by late Friday and Friday night.

As this next weather system approaches, warm, moist air will move back northward. This will lead to increasing cloudiness later Friday and Friday night.

The broad southwest upper-level wind flow will help to bring rain during much of Saturday and Sunday. A cold front forming at the leading edge of yet another high pressure area will sweep through central North Carolina Sunday night or Monday of next week.

The front coming through Sunday night or Monday is projected to slow down and stall to the south. How far south this front stalls will determine whether more wet weather returns on Tuesday.

Have a great evening!

Brittany Bell

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weather
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Tsunami warning alert meant as test goes out in error
Why the Winter Olympics are always held in the Northern Hemisphere
6 more weeks of winter: Groundhog sees shadow for 104th time
Record cold expected for Super Bowl LII
More Weather
Top Stories
Arrest made in case of widely shared child-porn video
Raleigh named one of the least romantic cities in U.S.
NCDOT hit with hundreds of requests to fix potholes in Wake County
SpaceX's new rocket blasts off with sports car on top
Triangle doctors running low on flu test kits
'I need to report a stolen house': Couple wants home back
Dentists warn against using charcoal for teeth whitening
This coffee at North Johnston HS will warm your heart
Show More
Durham Eats: A look at 21c's Counting House
Police: Man stopped by CVS manager robbed two other locations
Duplin County escaped inmates captured
Trump blasts undocumented immigrant who allegedly killed NFL player in drunken crash
Dental students took selfie with severed heads
More News
Top Video
NCDOT hit with hundreds of requests to fix potholes in Wake County
SpaceX's big new rocket blasts off with sports car on top
Three coupon apps you need to save money
Raleigh man charged with DWI after crashing moped
More Video