High pressure kept things dry during the start of the work week, but rain is on the way for Wednesday.Clouds increase overnight ahead of a cold front that will move across the region. That low will develop widespread rain across the state Wednesday. Right now rainfall totals will range between a quarter and a half an inch. It will be mild with highs in the 60s and even the 70s, but there won't be enough unstable air in place for severe weather. However, we can't rule out a few rumbles of thunder throughout the day.High pressure settles in across the Mid-Atlantic Thursday and Friday drying things out. Highs will also be seasonable dropping to the 50s.Another upper-level system moving into the Pacific Northwest and British Columbia during Thursday night and Friday will force the development of a surface storm over northeast Washington State during Thursday. This storm will move southeast and redevelop over southeast Colorado by late Friday and Friday night.As this next weather system approaches, warm, moist air will move back northward. This will lead to increasing cloudiness later Friday and Friday night.The broad southwest upper-level wind flow will help to bring rain during much of Saturday and Sunday. A cold front forming at the leading edge of yet another high pressure area will sweep through central North Carolina Sunday night or Monday of next week.The front coming through Sunday night or Monday is projected to slow down and stall to the south. How far south this front stalls will determine whether more wet weather returns on Tuesday.Have a great evening!Brittany Bell