Back To Winter!

High pressure will help to bring central North Carolina a prolonged period of a northwesterly flow. This will lead to cool, but dry, weather today through the weekend.

A strong upper-level disturbance will move south late in the weekend and early next week.

This large upper-level system will bring more clouds on Sunday, then a cloudy sky and the chance for a rain shower Sunday evening then maybe a mix of rain and snow showers over the region late Sunday night and Monday morning.

At this point, we will have to worry about an accumulating snowfall. The precipitation is expected to be light and spotty.

Dry air will follow Monday afternoon through Tuesday evening. Then, another upper-level disturbance will bring a band of rain, and possibly a few snow showers, across parts of Virginia into North Carolina mid-week.

Have a great weekend!

