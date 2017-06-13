Unsettled weather on the way

Wednesday will be hot again, but we'll start to see some changes. High pressure will continue to weaken while a storm system in the Great Lakes continues to develop. The combination of the two will help to spark some scattered showers and storms in the afternoon. There will be some instability in place so right now the area is under a marginal risk for severe weather. Damaging winds and hail are the main threats.Scattered storms remain possible through the weekend as high pressure shifts farther east. Temperatures will drop a bit with more clouds and scattered storms, but it will remain very muggy.Have a Great Evening!Chris Hohmann