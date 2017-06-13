WEATHER

Unsettled weather on the way

EMBED </>More Videos

Powered by AccuWeather

Wednesday will be hot again, but we'll start to see some changes. High pressure will continue to weaken while a storm system in the Great Lakes continues to develop. The combination of the two will help to spark some scattered showers and storms in the afternoon. There will be some instability in place so right now the area is under a marginal risk for severe weather. Damaging winds and hail are the main threats.


Scattered storms remain possible through the weekend as high pressure shifts farther east. Temperatures will drop a bit with more clouds and scattered storms, but it will remain very muggy.
Have a Great Evening!

Chris Hohmann

Report a Typo
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Snake crawls out of AC to eat rat
How to survive a rip current
The Aurora Lights color the sky around the world
Celebrate World Oceans Day by protecting coral reefs
More Weather
Top Stories
Infamous 'Lake Boone Trail Chicken' returned
Cumberland County ends contract with superintendent
Last day for Kestrel Heights High School
Students mourn the loss of classmate who drowned
Massive Raleigh fire not a factor at building code meeting
Some Raleigh residents left without water
Downtown Raleigh gas leak capped
Show More
Teacher accused of having sex with students faces judge
Sessions calls allegations of collusion with Russia an 'appalling and detestable lie'
Mark Armstrong is spinning the Father's Day hits...
California business owner kills 2 robbers in shootout
Boy found dead after being left in daycare van
More News
Top Video
News Digest for Tuesday, June 13, 2017
Infamous 'Lake Boone Trail Chicken' returned
Last day for Kestrel Heights High School
Miss NC exhibit opens at North Carolina Museum of History
More Video