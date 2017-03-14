WEATHER

Rain Ending & Staying Windy

It will still be damp to start this morning across the Triangle, but lighter and spotty rain will come to an end as drier air comes in. Some sunshine will return this afternoon and an overall warmer day is in store with a northwest wind gusting 30mph.

The dry, colder air will really be noticed tonight when temperatures tumble into the 20s.

The nor'easter will send arctic air across the region for Wednesday and Thursday. At the same time, surface high pressure will build in from the west. Despite sunshine, temperatures will be no higher than the 40s, nearly 20 degrees below normal for mid-March for both Wednesday and Thursday.

Warmer air will return by the end of the week as high pressure moves to the east and surface winds turn more out of the south.

A storm moving into British Columbia today and tonight will move gradually to the east. This system will bring a trailing cold front into the Appalachians late on Friday and through Central North Carolina on Friday night and Saturday. That will bring us a chance for showers to start the weekend.

Have a great Tuesday!

