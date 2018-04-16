TORNADO

VIDEO: Chopper 11 over Greensboro after powerful tornado hits

Aerials from Chopper 11 over damage in Greensboro after tornado (WTVD)

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) --
Chopper 11 was over Greensboro Monday morning, hours after a powerful tornado ripped through the area.

PHOTOS & VIDEO: Significant damage reported around Greensboro after tornado hits

A view from the sky shows downed trees and structures that were completely destroyed.



Officials said about 21,000 people are still without power in the city.

One person died after his car was crushed by a tree.

ABC11's Jonah Kaplan is on the ground in Greensboro, talking to residents. Many are just thankful they are OK.

