VIDEO: Chopper 11 over Greensboro after powerful tornado hits

I’ve covered several deadly tornados, including Joplin, MO in 2011 that killed 158. It’s the people like longtime @greensborocity resident Cedric Robinson who keep hope alive even as his home is destroyed. @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/2RfeZvqbXX — Jonah Kaplan (@KaplanABC11) April 16, 2018

Chopper 11 was over Greensboro Monday morning, hours after a powerful tornado ripped through the area.A view from the sky shows downed trees and structures that were completely destroyed.Officials said about 21,000 people are still without power in the city.One person diedABC11's Jonah Kaplan is on the ground in Greensboro, talking to residents. Many are just thankful they are OK.