VIDEO: Florida sinkhole swallows home

Dramatic images have emerged from Florida, showing a home being swallowed by a massive sinkhole. ABC7 News has learned that work was done to mitigate those dangers just a few years ago. (KGO-TV)

FLORIDA --
Dramatic images have emerged from Florida that show a home being swallowed by a massive sinkhole.

Work was done to mitigate those dangers just a few years ago. Property records show the house's previous owner had stabilization work done in 2014.

The home was sold in 2015. Building inspectors have declared ten nearby homes to be unsafe. They include one that's right next door to the sinkhole.

When asked how it felt to see his house crumble, Jose Rodriguez said, "I can't describe that. I mean it was total chaos."

"As we see encroachment toward this lake, we are expecting it to grow," said Kevin Guthrie of the Pasco County Emergency Management Office.

The hole is currently about 200 feet wide and 50 feet deep.
