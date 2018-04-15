RELATED: One dead after tornado hits Guilford County
Significant damage was reported in the Greensboro area after a tornado touched down.
Photos on social media showed trees on houses and some structures completely destroyed.
This Facebook user caught video of the tornado.
Danville, Va. also got hit with some intense wind gusts.
Well, it sure got pretty interesting in @cityofdanville for a few minutes. pic.twitter.com/fIF15e7Iov— David Baltazar (@Standard6Speed) April 15, 2018
About 75,000 homes and businesses were without power in the late afternoon. Duke Energy said about 43,000 customers lacked power in North Carolina, and another 9,000 in South Carolina. South Carolina Electric and Gas Company reported 23,000 customers without power in South Carolina.
More video and photos from the Greensboro area below:
Major damage off of Grooms Road in Reidsville. #reidsville @TimBuckleyWX pic.twitter.com/fQgBZpdZsv— Suzi Overstreet (@oilspirations) April 15, 2018
Damage of Hampton Elementary Greensboro, NC pic.twitter.com/eUSly8E0XB— drjosh (@bLaziNg_TrailS) April 15, 2018
Drove through a tornado today. North Carolina is fun!!!! At least I didn’t die PogChamp pic.twitter.com/xYS7qcYMbU— Jenna (@jennagracex) April 15, 2018