Wake County dam no longer at risk of failing

Residents living near a dam in Wake Forest can exhale because Lewis Dam did not breach Wednesday.Emergency management crews had been working around the clock putting sandbags along the lake's edge and pumping water out.Crews were able to stabilize the dam near Fairlake Drive, west of US 1 in Wake Forest, late Wednesday morning. However, they continue to monitor Lewis Dam to see if more preventative measures are needed.As of noon, lake levels were low enough for Wake Forest authorities to confirm there was no longer danger of a dam breach.Wake County got in touch with the owners of nearly three dozen homes in and near the 7800 block of Fairlake Drive.They were advised to consider evacuation of the areas where the lake might spill in the event of a dam breech.Nearby Palmer Road also has homes that could have been evacuated if the breach came to pass.