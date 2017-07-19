Wake County prepares for sizzling temperatures

Wake County EMS is preparing to be busy in the days ahead when the heat index rises."We know with certainty we will respond to more people with heat emergencies during the course of this heatwave. It's very predictable," said Wake County EMS Assistant Chief Jeff Hammerstein. "It doesn't mean don't go out on the boat. It doesn't mean don't go to the park at all. It means be smart about it."Plan the right times, plan to take those breaks, understand that if you're out in this for a long time, that you're going to have to have the resources," Hammerstein added.EMS is concerned the heat will take a role on paramedics who are constantly outside. Water is being stocked at all local hospitals.ABC11 has learned an email has been blasted out to all Raleigh firefighters reminding them to take precautions and drink plenty of water.Meals on Wheels says its volunteers will be on the lookout for senior citizens and delivering fans to folks who might not have one inside their homes.The Raleigh Parks and Recreation Department is making changes to summer camp programs. Officials are limiting time outdoors for the 3,000 children enrolled in the camps.