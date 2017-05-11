  • WEATHER ALERT Severe Thunderstorm Warning
Fast-moving storm lashes central NC

Some power outages and downed lines were reported as storms moved through.

ABC11 is in First Alert Mode as a strong, fast-moving thunderstorm lashes much of the viewing area.

Johnston County and Wayne County remain under a severe thunderstorm warning until 11 p.m.

There were reports of power lines and trees down in some areas. Several thousand were left without power.

Chatham; Durham; Edgecombe; Franklin; Granville; Halifax; Johnston; Nash; Orange; Vance; Wake; Warren; Wayne; Wilson counties all remain under a severe thunderstorm watch until 1 a.m.



A line of strong to severe thunderstorms that formed in Virginia began moving into the Triangle about 9 p.m. Thursday.



This line of thunderstorms fed on a significant temperature gradient. Rain has cooled the air significantly across parts of Virginia, like Richmond.



In Person County, Roxboro Police Chief David Hess asked residents to stay indoors as a strong thunderstorm passed over the area shortly before 9 p.m. He said some power outages had been reported in the area.

Meanwhile, temperatures in Central NC have turned quite high this afternoon. Thunderstorms feed on this change in temperature.

As long as there is an upper-level disturbance to fire the storms up, they will follow this line between the warm and cool air.

The line of storms will be through the area by midnight or so. Then much cooler air will filter in.



Clouds will stay locked in all day. It is not out of the question that parts of the area do not get out of the 50s on Friday.

A new storm system will approach from the west, bringing more showers and rumbles of thunder Friday and into Saturday morning. This system will become a strong low pressure just off of the northeast coast, basically a nor'easter.

It will have minimal effects on our weekend weather. We will have improvement Saturday afternoon with much higher temperatures likely Sunday.
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Much Cooler Tomorrow
