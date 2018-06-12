WEATHER

Cooler Temps Today

A front, south of the Triangle, will be shifting back to the north today in the form of a warm front. The front pushes north of the Triangle by tonight.

With this boundary nearby it will be cloudy and humid with a shower or thunderstorm. Showers and thunderstorms will be more numerous east of Interstate 95. Any shower or thunderstorm tapers off by early evening.

Wednesday will be a largely dry and warmer day with some sun and temperatures near 90.

Another weak cold front will approach the region from the north on Thursday. This will move through late Thursday or Thursday night with spotty showers and thunderstorms.

It then moves south of the area by Friday morning and some drier air will push into the region from the north. Temperatures will drop slightly from the lower 90s Thursday into the middle 80s Friday into Saturday.

Have a great Tuesday!

