We're wrapping up a beautiful weekend, but the work week will be active and wet.

An approaching cold front and area of low pressure will bring in a round of rain and storms late Monday through early Tuesday. Right now there is a marginal risk for severe weather. That means there's the potential for an isolated severe storm overnight Monday. Gusty winds and quarter size hail will be the main threats with any of the stronger storms.


After storms move out early Tuesday things will warm up quickly. Highs will reach the 80s Tuesday and Wednesday. By Wednesday our next storms system will be moving in so we'll have another round of rain and storms. We can't rule out severe storms Wednesday and Thursday so we'll be keeping a close eye on that.

We dry out by the weekend with highs reaching the 60s.

Meteorologist Brittany Bell
