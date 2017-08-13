With the frontal boundary stalling out across the area today along with additional shortwave energy moving in, a few showers and thunderstorms will once again develop, most widespread during the afternoon and early evening hours. Still a spotty shower or thunderstorm tonight, although the coverage will diminish as the night wears on with the loss of daytime heating. A southwest flow aloft will remain in place Monday as additional upper-level disturbances move through. This along with the stalled out frontal boundary in the area will keep the weather unsettled with a continued chance for showers and thunderstorms, again most numerous in the afternoon.The frontal boundary begins to weaken Tuesday. So, while there will still be spotty shower or thunderstorm activity around the overall coverage should be less than Monday.The front will wash out and heights will continue to slowly rise Wednesday and Thursday with the chance for shower and thunderstorm diminishing. Showers and thunderstorm will return to the forecast late in the week. As another cold front may approach the region next Friday into Saturday.Tropics:Tropical Depression Eight has formed about 260 miles to the northeast of the southeastern Bahamas. This system will become Tropical Storm Gert Sunday and further strengthening is expected through Tuesday. While its intensity will likely peak as a strong tropical storm, it's possible this storm will become a hurricane early this week. Tropical Depression Eight is moving toward the north-northeast and will take a more northward turn early this week as it rides around the western periphery of a high pressure area off to its east. Thus, the most likely path early this week will be between Cape Hatteras and Bermuda. If the system goes farther west than expected, some outer rain bands may graze the North Carolina Outer Banks early next week.Have a great day!Steve Stewart