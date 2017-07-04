Marginal Risk for Severe Weather. Any t-stom that fires on this #July4th could produce damaging winds. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/L5HgKtRhvi — Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) July 4, 2017

The weather pattern over the next several days is going to be conducive for thunderstorm development and pretty typical for the first week of July.This unsettled weather pattern happens because of a series of waves that move out of the Plains and through the mid-Atlantic and Carolinas. With this in mind, showers and thunderstorms will develop today and will be most numerous in the afternoon. These thunderstorms will last into the evening, and depending on the exact timing and location, may cause disruptions in any area fireworks displays. Due to the storms and the increased cloud cover, temperatures will be held in the upper 80s. Also, any storm that happens could produce damaging winds. The SPC has most of the area in a Marginal Risk for severe storms today.This weather pattern will continue into Wednesday with additional rounds of showers and thunderstorms across the Triangle. Tomorrow we see just about the entire state of North Carolina again under a Marginal Risk.There will likely be a lull in the action on Thursday as a system starts to gather strength well to the west of the area. Showers and thunderstorms this day will be much spottier than either of the next two days. Temperatures will also be near average, in the lower 90s.Similarly to Thursday, Friday and Saturday will be largely dry with only a small chance for a shower or thunderstorm either day as the storm that was west of the area moves into the Northeast.Have a great 4th and Happy Birthday America!Bigweather