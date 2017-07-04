WEATHER

A Few T-Storms Around

EMBED </>More Videos

Powered by AccuWeather

The weather pattern over the next several days is going to be conducive for thunderstorm development and pretty typical for the first week of July.

This unsettled weather pattern happens because of a series of waves that move out of the Plains and through the mid-Atlantic and Carolinas. With this in mind, showers and thunderstorms will develop today and will be most numerous in the afternoon. These thunderstorms will last into the evening, and depending on the exact timing and location, may cause disruptions in any area fireworks displays. Due to the storms and the increased cloud cover, temperatures will be held in the upper 80s. Also, any storm that happens could produce damaging winds. The SPC has most of the area in a Marginal Risk for severe storms today.


This weather pattern will continue into Wednesday with additional rounds of showers and thunderstorms across the Triangle. Tomorrow we see just about the entire state of North Carolina again under a Marginal Risk.

There will likely be a lull in the action on Thursday as a system starts to gather strength well to the west of the area. Showers and thunderstorms this day will be much spottier than either of the next two days. Temperatures will also be near average, in the lower 90s.

Similarly to Thursday, Friday and Saturday will be largely dry with only a small chance for a shower or thunderstorm either day as the storm that was west of the area moves into the Northeast.

Have a great 4th and Happy Birthday America!

Bigweather

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weather
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Heavy rains cause flood warning for Cumberland County
Watch firefighters rescue fawns from raging wildfire
What does 'dog days of summer' really mean?
Crooked waterspout spotted off Florida coast
More Weather
Top Stories
Durham city bus strikes, kills pedestrian
Missing RDU employee found in Virginia parking garage
Police presence increases on American Tobacco Trail
Bear stuck in tree in Cumberland County
State trooper injured after being hit by his patrol car on I-95
Authorities investigating shooting, crash in Fayetteville
NC Pride asks forgiveness over Yom Kippur conflict
Show More
Police: Taxi strikes pedestrians near Boston airport
Raleigh says swimming pools staffed, safe for the 4th
Goldsboro deputies investigate string of burglaries
Man found dead in Cumberland Co. home, suspects at large
Warning about new island that popped up along NC coast
More News
Top Video
Durham city bus strikes, kills pedestrian
Police presence increases on American Tobacco Trail
Local chef recipe: Bruschetta from 18 Seaboard
Missing RDU employee found in Virginia parking garage
More Video