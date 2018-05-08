With an upper-level storm system overhead, and a cold front just offshore, any morning sunshine will give way to a rather cloudy and cool day. Thunderstorms will continue in the mountains with some showers to our east near the coast.High pressure will begin to build over the Triangle tomorrow resulting in a dry day. A cool northeasterly flow will prevent temperatures from warming above normal.On Thursday, winds will turn around out of the southwest and it will turn get warmer with a blend of clouds and sunshine. A cold front will eventually cross Central North Carolina Thursday night leading to the potential for a shower or thunderstorm.A Bermuda High will quickly take over the weather pattern following this frontal passage for Friday and into the weekend.The result will be a warmer, and more unsettled, air mass with a few pop-up afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday. None of these thunderstorm events will be widespread and severe weather is not expected.Have a great Tuesday!Bigweather