Warm Friday, with storms heading our way

Today will be another warm day, even warmer than yesterday.

A front will become oriented west to east across southern Virginia this afternoon. This front will help trigger a shower or thunderstorm over northern most North Carolina into tonight.

There is a Marginal risk for severe weather. There won't be many storms, but if you see one, wind or hail may happen.



We stay dry in the daylight hours with clouds, sun and higher temps into the mid to upper 80s. These projected high temperatures will be just shy of the record highs for the date which are around 90 degrees.

The front in southern Virginia will become stationary over, or just north, of the North Carolina & Virginia border tonight and Saturday. The front might remain close enough to bring a shower or thunderstorm to a few places mostly over northern most North Carolina Saturday.

Otherwise, Saturday will be another warm day with daytime high temperatures back into the 80s.

Another storm is projected to form over northwestern Texas today and track northeast with a southward trailing cold front. As this system approaches from the west, the stalled front near the North Carolina Virginia border will help focus the development of showers and thunderstorms over northern North Carolina and the front approaching from the west will bring showers and thunderstorms in from the west.
This will lead to a wet and stormy day on Sunday with cooler air settling in.

That whole weather system will slow down and become stalled over the eastern Carolinas Sunday night and Monday. This will bring overcast wet and dreary weather on Monday then lingering clouds breaking up on Tuesday.

Have a great weekend!

Bigweather

