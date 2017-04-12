A weak cold front will spark a few showers this afternoon, but most of us will stay dry. Lows tonight will drop to the mid to upper 50s.By Thursday, highs will reach the 70s behind a cold front. High pressure will be the main weather maker through weekend. That means it will be dry and very warm as we head into Easter. Rain chances are very low Saturday and Sunday.By the start of next week a cold front will approach. That will give us the opportunity for rain on Monday.Have a great evening!Brittany Bell