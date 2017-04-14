Warm Holiday Weekend

Another sunny, dry, and warm day is in store for the Triangle to end the week. With yesterday's front now obsolete and high pressure once again in control, mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions are expected. As the high pressure inches out to sea through Saturday, winds will shift to be from the southwest, ushering in a more moist air mass. The only evidence will be increased cloud cover and an uptick in humidity - no precipitation is expected.As a cold front begins to encroach on the area behind the high pressure on Easter Sunday, we can anticipate one last pre-frontal day with appreciable sunshine and dry weather.Temperatures will again reach into the low 80s, well above the seasonal average of 72. At only 28% of precipitation for the month so far, the rain on Monday will be a welcome sight for many - especially seeing as the front responsible waits until after the holiday to move through. A few showers could accompany the thicker clouds as they pile in throughout the morning, but any heavier precipitation and thunder are expected to hold off until the afternoon when the front sinks through the area.Peaks of strong springtime sun, increased humidity, and steady southwesterly to westerly winds will again allow temperatures to reach into the low 80s. The cold front could linger in the area on Tuesday before moving offshore, keeping unsettled weather in the region, decreasing the chance of a dry day. Its passage will bring little more than a drop in dewpoints on Tuesday, as temperatures as still expected to reach unseasonably into the high 70s.This warm and generally active pattern will continue through the upcoming week.Have a great Friday!Steve Stewart