  • BREAKING NEWS Dense Fog Advisory through 10 a.m. for part of the ABC11 viewing area
WEATHER

Ready for a warm up! More humidity brings Dense Fog Advisory

Very warm air will return to the area today and continue into tomorrow.

A southwest flow, and intervals of sunshine, will send temperatures into the 80s. A few spots will start this morning with low clouds & fog, but all in all it will be a nice, warm day with a little chance of a shower.

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for several counties in the ABC11 viewing area, including Durham, Orange and Wake counties.

Temperatures will jump into the middle 80s tomorrow, but a cold front will move southward to southern Virginia tomorrow afternoon. This will bring parts of central North Carolina a shower or thunderstorm late tomorrow afternoon and tomorrow evening, especially near the VA border.

The front will become stationary over or just north of central North Carolina tomorrow night and Saturday. This stalled frontal boundary will remain close enough to trigger a shower or thunderstorm in a few spots during the day Saturday, though most places will remain rain-free.

Another storm, and cold front, will approach from the west on Sunday. As this system moves into the Appalachians, the stalled front will move northward as a warm front on Sunday triggering a shower or thunderstorm over parts of central North Carolina.

The cold front will tear through the region Sunday night with showers and thunderstorms preceding and accompanying the front. The atmosphere ahead of this front will become quite unstable and would support strong to severe thunderstorms mostly Sunday afternoon into Sunday evening.

The upper-level system with the Sunday night cold front is projected to slow down and stall near central North Carolina. This slowdown leads to lingering rain and dreary weather for Monday morning. Deep moisture is expected to linger over the region Sunday night into Tuesday, then drier weather returns for the middle of next week.

Have a great Thursday!

