Nice Weather for Halloween

Get ready for another chilly night across central North Carolina. Temperatures this evening will fall to the 50s and lows early Tuesday will drop to the low 40s.

By Tuesday, a dry cold front will push into the State. The front will be moisture starved so we're not expecting clouds or rain. Skies will be sunny and highs will reach the mid to upper 60s. The forecast will be cool and clear for trick-or-treating. Temperatures on Halloween evening will fall to the 50s.


Highs will top out near 70 degrees on Wednesday, and the the mid 70s Friday. South winds around high pressure in the Atlantic will help to push in warmer air across the state.

Another cold front approach North Carolina this weekend, and that could squeeze out a few isolated showers.

Have a great evening!
Brittany Bell

