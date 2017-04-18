We're wrapping up a mild day, but warmer temperatures are right around the corner. By Wednesday a warm front will lift north across North Carolina. That will help to develop a round of scattered rain and a few storms.Rain chances will drop Thursday while temperatures go up. Highs will climb to the 80s during the afternoon. Temperatures stay warm Friday, but another approaching storm system will lead to more rainfall.For the weekend, an area of low pressure will track through North Carolina. That storm system will bring in storms late Sunday into early Monday. Looking ahead some ingredients might come together to spark a few severe storms so we'll be keeping a close eye that.Have a great evening!Brittany Bell